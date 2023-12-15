Left Menu

Security arrangements in West Bengal assembly to be beefed up: Speaker

Security arrangements in the West Bengal assembly will be beefed up, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.The decision was taken after two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors gallery and shouted slogans, triggering chaos in the House.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 09:09 IST
Security arrangements in West Bengal assembly to be beefed up: Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Security arrangements in the West Bengal assembly will be beefed up, Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

The decision was taken after two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and shouted slogans, triggering chaos in the House. ''No assembly members, staff and journalists will be allowed to enter the premises without their identity cards. The West Gate will be meant for visitors only. They will be allowed to stay inside the assembly premises for two hours only,'' Banerjee said on Thursday.

Visitors were earlier allowed to stay the entire day.

''Police will question if a visitor is found overstaying inside the assembly premises,'' he said.

During an emergency meeting held at the state assembly, a decision was taken to install cameras at all gates to capture photographs of each and everyone entering the premises, he said.

''Vehicles of members will not be allowed to enter the assembly unless they have designated stickers. No additional police personnel will be allowed inside the lobby of the assembly other than the security personnel for the MLAs,'' Banerjee said.

In a major security breach, two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reviewed the police arrangements at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', a source said.

She found a few officers posted there in charge of security, were absent, he said.

''The CM asked the director of security to look into the matter,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023