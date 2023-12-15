Left Menu

Turkey strongly condemns Israeli raid on Jenin, calls for accountability

Israeli troops killed a youth at a hospital and read out Jewish prayers at a mosque in Jenin during the raids that Palestinian authorities said killed 12 and that Israel said helped capture dozens of militants. "We strongly condemn the provocations of Israeli soldiers who stormed the Jenin Refugee Camp, and disrespected sanctity of a place of worship by entering the mosque," Spokesman Oncu Keceli said on social messaging platform X late on Thursday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-12-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:04 IST
Turkey strongly condemns Israeli raid on Jenin, calls for accountability
Representative image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey strongly condemns "provocations" by Israeli forces during raids on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and the desecration of a mosque there, Turkey's foreign ministry said, calling for those responsible to be punished. Israeli troops killed a youth at a hospital and read out Jewish prayers at a mosque in Jenin during the raids that Palestinian authorities said killed 12 and that Israel said helped capture dozens of militants.

"We strongly condemn the provocations of Israeli soldiers who stormed the Jenin Refugee Camp, and disrespected sanctity of a place of worship by entering the mosque," Spokesman Oncu Keceli said on social messaging platform X late on Thursday. "In East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where tensions are running extremely high due to settler terror and heavy pressure and attacks by Israeli security forces against Palestinians, we expect attacks on Muslim holy places to be ended immediately and those who perpetrate these provocations to be punished in the most severe way," he added.

The Palestinian government criticised the operation inside Jenin as a "dangerous escalation" and in a statement said the desecration of the mosque by some Israeli troops fanned religious tension. Israel's army said it would discipline the soldiers. Turkey, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has harshly criticised Israel for its attacks on Gaza and in the West Bank, saying the Israeli settlers in the region were "terrorists". It has called for an immediate ceasefire and slammed Western support for Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023