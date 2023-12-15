Left Menu

Israeli special forces recover the body of a hostage in Gaza - army

Israeli special forces have recovered the body of 28-year-old hostage Elia Toledano who was held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas since its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel, the military said in a statement on Friday. Some have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-12-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli special forces have recovered the body of 28-year-old hostage Elia Toledano who was held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas since its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel, the military said in a statement on Friday. The military said that an "identification procedure" had been carried out by medical officials, military rabbis and forensic experts.

Toledano was taken by Hamas from an outdoor music festival that had turned into a massacre, Israeli media reported. More than 130 hostages remain in Gaza. Some have been declared dead in absentia by Israeli authorities

