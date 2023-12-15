Left Menu

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud Presents Certificate of Honour to Advocate Dr. Vivek Singh for his Pioneering Legal Contributions

Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India, esteemed Supreme Court judges, and Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association In attendance were also thousands of dignitaries from the legal fraternity, alongside other luminaries hailing from the realms of law and justice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 10:38 IST
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud Presents Certificate of Honour to Advocate Dr. Vivek Singh for his Pioneering Legal Contributions
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the esteemed Constitution Day celebrations in 2023, at the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice D.Y Chandrachud, presided over a momentous ceremony. The ceremony was graced by the distinguished presence of Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India, esteemed judges of the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, along with other notable senior advocates. Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, presents the Certificate of Honour to Advocate Dr. Vivek Singh in the distinguished presence of Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India, esteemed Supreme Court judges, and Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association In attendance were also thousands of dignitaries from the legal fraternity, alongside other luminaries hailing from the realms of law and justice. Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice D.Y Chandrachud, conferred a Certificate of Honour upon Dr. Vivek Singh, an advocate of Supreme Court of India, marking a significant moment of recognition for Dr. Singh's impactful contributions through his book, ''The Conflict of Supremacy & Judicial Reforms''. Honorable Supreme Court judges, eminent Senior Advocates, and other Advocates of Supreme Court graced the event with their presence The Conflict of Supremacy & Judicial Reforms” delves into crucial aspects of the legal landscape in India. These insightful works offer a comprehensive analysis of the complexities surrounding the conflict of supremacy and propose constructive solutions for judicial reforms. Widely acclaimed within the legal fraternity, this book is seen as invaluable resources that contribute to the on-going discourse on legal reforms and the enhancement of the justice system. This literary work extensively explores pressing concerns pertaining to the collegium system, Public Interest Litigation (PIL), and the intricate dynamics surrounding the conflicts between Parliamentary and Judicial Supremacy.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023