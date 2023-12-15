Left Menu

J-K Police attaches properties of 2 involved in drug peddling in Poonch

Police have attached property of two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling in Poonch district, an officer said on Thursday. Police attached the property of accused Shakar Din, including a house of his in Degwar-Terwan village, for his involvement in drug peddling, they said.

PTI | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 15-12-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 11:13 IST
Police have attached property of two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling in Poonch district, an officer said on Thursday. Police attached the property of accused Shakar Din, including a house of his in Degwar-Terwan village, for his involvement in drug peddling, they said. A JCB excavator and tractor belonging to Mohd Yaseen, the other accused, were also seized in drug peddling, UAPA, and Explosive Substance Act, they said.

