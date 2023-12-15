Left Menu

UKMTO investigating reports of incident near Bab al-Mandab strait - statement

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-12-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 11:22 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in an advisory on Friday that it was investigating reports of an incident 50 nautical miles north of the Yemeni port of Mokha.

It advised ships to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

