UP: Missing person's body found in drain in Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 15-12-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 11:41 IST
UP: Missing person's body found in drain in Saharanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 32-year-old man who went missing four days ago was found in a drain here, a police official said on Friday.

Police found the body on Thursday evening and said the cause of death will be clear after post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Rajkumar (32), a resident of Anand Nagar, had been missing for the last four days. He said that for the first two days, the family did not approach the police and thought he would return. But after two days, the family lodged a missing complaint at Kutubsher police station.

Police recovered Rajkumar's body from a drain in Kutubsher police station area on Thursday evening. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

