Ukraine shoots down 14 drones overnight - air force
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:11 IST
Ukraine shot down all 14 drones launched at its territory by Russia overnight, its air force said on Friday morning.
"All 14 enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defence Forces of Ukraine within Mykolaiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions," the air force wrote on the Telegram app.
