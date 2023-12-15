HC sentences TN IPS officer in contempt case filed by Dhoni
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court on Friday sentenced IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days' imprisonment in a contempt of court case filed by former Indian cricket team captain M S Dhoni.
A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, however, suspended the operation of the sentence for 30 days to enable Sampath Kumar to prefer an appeal against the sentence.
The ace cricketer had filed the contempt of court case against the IPS officer for having allegedly made contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court and the High Court.
Dhoni sought to punish Sampath Kumar for the remarks made by him against the judiciary in his counter affidavit filed in response to a defamation suit, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages, filed in 2014 for having named him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Peninsula Land to raise Rs 100 cr by issuing preferential shares to Delta Corp
"Had a chat with MS Dhoni...," reveals WI skipper Hope after win over England
Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals lines up Rs 100 cr investment plan in Kerala
Corporate bond growth to be faster, market to more than double to Rs 100 lakh cr by 2030: Report
"BJP will lay trap of horse trading, will offer Rs 100 crore instead of Rs 35 crores," alleges Congress leader Shobha Oza