Left Menu

HC sentences TN IPS officer in contempt case filed by Dhoni

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:12 IST
HC sentences TN IPS officer in contempt case filed by Dhoni
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Friday sentenced IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days' imprisonment in a contempt of court case filed by former Indian cricket team captain M S Dhoni.

A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, however, suspended the operation of the sentence for 30 days to enable Sampath Kumar to prefer an appeal against the sentence.

The ace cricketer had filed the contempt of court case against the IPS officer for having allegedly made contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Dhoni sought to punish Sampath Kumar for the remarks made by him against the judiciary in his counter affidavit filed in response to a defamation suit, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages, filed in 2014 for having named him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023