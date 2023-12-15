PM Orban says Hungary can still halt Ukraine's EU accession process -state radio
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:39 IST
Hungary will be able to halt Ukraine's EU accession process later on if needed, as the EU had made a "bad decision" when it decided to start membership talks with Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban, who opposed Ukraine's EU accession and abstained from the EU decision on Thursday, also said that if the EU wants to modify its current budget then it will be a "great opportunity for Hungary to say that it should get the money it is entitled to".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
