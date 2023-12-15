Left Menu

PM Orban says Hungary can still halt Ukraine's EU accession process -state radio

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:39 IST
PM Orban says Hungary can still halt Ukraine's EU accession process -state radio
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Hungary

Hungary will be able to halt Ukraine's EU accession process later on if needed, as the EU had made a "bad decision" when it decided to start membership talks with Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban, who opposed Ukraine's EU accession and abstained from the EU decision on Thursday, also said that if the EU wants to modify its current budget then it will be a "great opportunity for Hungary to say that it should get the money it is entitled to".

 

