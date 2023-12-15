Left Menu

Young scientist ends life in Karnataka

A young scientist employed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation at Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide at his home in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.The deceased has been identified as Bharat 24, who had been working at DRDO on a temporary basis for the last two months.Bharat had resigned his job and returned to Aryapu village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district a week ago.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-12-2023 12:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young scientist employed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation at Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide at his home in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat (24), who had been working at DRDO on a temporary basis for the last two months.

Bharat had resigned his job and returned to Aryapu village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district a week ago. However, it is learnt that his resignation was not accepted, police said.

The scientist took the extreme step after receiving a call from a representative of his employer on Wednesday. Later in the night, he hanged himself in his room and the family members came to know about it on Thursday.

A case has been registered at the Puttur rural police station.

