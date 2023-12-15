Left Menu

Whereabouts of Russia's Navalny still unknown - ally

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:04 IST
Whereabouts of Russia's Navalny still unknown - ally
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Officials from Russia's prison authority told a court on Friday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was no longer in the penal colony where he had been serving his sentence but they did not explain where he had gone, an ally said.

Lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi wrote on the X social network that it has been 10 days since those close to the politician lost track of his whereabouts.

Another Navalny ally, Kira Yarmysh, cited the authorities as saying Navalny had left the penal colony on Dec. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023