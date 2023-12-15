Whereabouts of Russia's Navalny still unknown - ally
Officials from Russia's prison authority told a court on Friday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was no longer in the penal colony where he had been serving his sentence but they did not explain where he had gone, an ally said.
Lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi wrote on the X social network that it has been 10 days since those close to the politician lost track of his whereabouts.
Another Navalny ally, Kira Yarmysh, cited the authorities as saying Navalny had left the penal colony on Dec. 11.
