Left Menu

Police headquarters comes under attack in Pakistan; 3 policemen killed

The firing was continuing between the police and terrorists.The attack comes days after at least 23 soldiers were killed and more than 30 others injured after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan TJP, a newly formed militant group that is an affiliate of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan TTP, stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan.The TJP terror outfit has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan.On November 4, the TJP militants attacked the Pakistan Air Forces Mianwali Training Air Base, some 300 km from Lahore, damaging three grounded aircraft.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:16 IST
Police headquarters comes under attack in Pakistan; 3 policemen killed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three policemen were killed and as many as injured after militants attacked a regional police headquarters in a former Taliban stronghold in northwest Pakistan on Friday, three days after terrorists killed 23 soldiers in the same region. The attack occurred at the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. A “terrorist blew himself up in a suicide bomb” and that the “huge attack was thwarted”, the Dawn newspaper quoted Tank District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah as saying.

He said that all contingents present in the Police Lines were evacuated safely and that a search operation was underway after alerts of the presence of more militants in the area.

The attack was claimed by a new militant group, Ansarul Jihad. The firing was continuing between the police and terrorists.

The attack comes days after at least 23 soldiers were killed and more than 30 others injured after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly formed militant group that is an affiliate of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan.

The TJP terror outfit has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan.

On November 4, the TJP militants attacked the Pakistan Air Force's Mianwali Training Air Base, some 300 km from Lahore, damaging three grounded aircraft. The terrorists have repeatedly attacked the security and military installations in Pakistan.

In September 2015, Taliban gunmen killed 29 people, including 16 worshippers in a mosque, when they stormed Badaber air base, close to the northwestern city of Peshawar. In May 2011, 15 terrorists belonging to TTP and Al Qaeda attacked PNS Mehran, the headquarters of the Pakistan Navy's Naval Air Arm, located in Sindh and killed 18 military personnel and wounded 16. Two American-built surveillance aircraft were also destroyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023