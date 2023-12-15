Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:32 IST
ESIC adds 17.28 lakh subscribers in October
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 17.28 lakh new members in October, according to provisional payroll data released on Friday.

Around 23,468 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in October 2023, ensuring more coverage, the Labour Ministry said in a statement while releasing the payroll data. Around 17.28 lakh new employees have been added in October 2023, the ministry said.

More jobs have been generated for the youth as out of the total 17.28 lakh employees added, 8.25 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute new registrations, which is 47.76 per cent of the total employees.

Net enrollment of female members was 3.31 lakh in October, according to the data.

A total of 51 transgender employees were registered under the ESI Scheme in the month of October.

It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society, the ministry stated.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

