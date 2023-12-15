Ambrey: Liberia-flagged container ship owned by Hapag-Lloyd attacked in Red Sea
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A Liberia-flagged container ship owned by Hapag-Lloyd AG sustained damage from an 'aerial attack' 50 nautical miles north of Yemen's port of Mokha, British maritime security firm Ambrey said in an advisory note on Friday.
The vessel was moving south through the Bab al-Mandab strait when it was struck by a projectile which caused a fire on the deck and one container to fall overboard, Ambrey said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-FIFA's agent fee cap breaches British competition law: FA Tribunal
RWE and Masdar to co-develop giant British offshore wind project
Soccer-FIFA's agent fee cap breaches British competition law: FA Tribunal
Mindspace Business Parks REIT Receives Nine Sword of Honour Awards by British Safety Council
EXCLUSIVE-U.S., allies pressure Liberia, Marshall Islands, Panama over Russia oil sanctions