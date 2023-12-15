Left Menu

Cop shoots wife, 2 children before killing self in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 14:28 IST
Cop shoots wife, 2 children before killing self in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A personal security officer of Siddipet District Collector on Friday allegedly shot dead his wife and two children before killing self with his revolver, police said.

According to N Swetha, Siddipet Police Commissioner, A Naresh, who was in his early 30s went to his native place, Ramunipatla, in Chinnakodur mandal as the Collector was out of station.

He allegedly resorted to the act at around 11.30 AM.

The police official further said preliminary reports indicate that Naresh was in debts, and that might have been the reason for the extreme step.

Naresh was working with the District Armed Guard wing.

The Police Commissioner said an inquiry is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023