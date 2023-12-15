Estonian PM Kallas: We will find a solution on financial aid for Ukraine
15-12-2023
Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Friday the European Union will find a solution to unlock financial aid for Ukraine, a day after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a 50-billion-euro ($54.9 billion) package for the war torn country.
"When Ukraine is struggling on the military side then we should also provide them political support (...) We will reach an agreement on the financial aid," she told reporters on her arrival for the second day of a EU summit.
