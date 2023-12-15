OFFICIAL CORRECTION-German shipping line Hapag-Lloyd considers pausing Red Sea sailings after attacks
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:13 IST
German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd is examining whether to pause sailings through the Red Sea, a spokesperson said on Friday, hours after reporting one of its ships was attacked near Yemen.
There has been a surge in attacks on ships in those waters since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7. Earlier on Friday, Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk said it will pause all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hapag-Lloyd
- Danish
- Hamas
- A.P.
- German
- Moller-Maersk
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel, Hamas agree to extend truce for eighth day -WSJ
WRAPUP 1-Gaza negotiators try to get Israel, Hamas to agree to extend truce again
Families reunite with 17 Thai hostages freed by Hamas at homecoming at Bangkok airport
Hamas releases six Israelis on seventh day of truce deal
"Hamas not a terror organisation...": Palestine envoy to India