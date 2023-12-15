Known for appearances in American TV show, former constable among 3 held with heroin in Punjab

Jagdeep Singh, a former Punjab Police constable who got into limelight with his entry into reality TV show America's Got Talent, was among three arrested with 500 grams of heroin, police said on Friday.

Heroin was recovered from Singh's SUV in Tarn Taran district, a senior police official said.

Jagdeep alias Deep Singh and two others were arrested by the state special operation cell of the Punjab Police, the official said.

Hailing from Amritsar, Singh is said to be the tallest Sikh in the world at 7 feet 6 inches. He was part of the Bir Khalsa group which performed daredevil acts and 'gatka', a traditional Sikh martial art.

In one of their acts on America's Got Talent in 2019, Singh laid on the ground with coconuts and watermelons around him while blindfolded Kanwaljit Singh, founder of Bir Khalsa group, smashed them with a hammer. The Bir Khalsa group had also competed in Australia's Got Talent.

Singh was produced before a local court which sent him to a five-day police remand, police said.

Police said they will investigate the whole nexus involved in the drug smuggling.

Singh had taken premature retirement from the police department, they said.

