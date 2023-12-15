Left Menu

Saudi foreign minister says he hopes escalation can be avoided after Houthi attacks

(Adds quotes) DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said in an answer to a question about attacks by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea that the region does not need any further escalation and he hopes it can be avoided. Prince Faisal bin Farhan also told a press conference in Oslo he hoped a new resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in the UN Security council would get more support, "especially by the U.S. who had previously vetoed the resolution".

"We don't think there's a justification not to call for a ceasefire in Gaza," Prince Faisal said after a meeting of Arab and Nordic foreign ministers.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

