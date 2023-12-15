Left Menu

US rules could force early production halt to some gas vehicles -- letter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:25 IST
A group representing major automakers urged the Biden administration to make significant changes in three proposed vehicle rules, warning they could force car companies to hastily stop building some internal-combustion vehicles.

The Biden administration has proposed new stringent rules that it estimates would result in 67% of new vehicles being electric by 2032 along with other new rules.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and others, in a previously unreported letter dated Wednesday to three cabinet agencies seen by Reuters warned the proposed rules "could prematurely force abandonment of many internal combustion engine vehicles and their associated revenue, reducing the availability of capital necessary for automakers to fund the EV transition."

