Private guard thrashed to death by unidentified assailants near Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:44 IST
A private security guard has died allegedly after he was assaulted by unidentified men near Noida, police said on Friday.

The 28-year-old guard was identified as Dheeraj, a native of Hardoi district. He was staying in Roza Yakubpur here and worked at a group housing society in Greater Noida West, police said.

''Dheeraj was on Thursday found lying in an isolated area under Bisrakh police station limits by his elder brother, who also works as a security guard. He was then taken to a hospital but later declared dead during treatment,'' a local police official said.

He was apparently beaten using sticks and was in a critical condition when found by his brother, the official added.

The police said they have lodged an FIR and launched an investigation.

Some suspects have been identified in the case and efforts are on to ensure their early arrest, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

