Govt to strengthen SDRF: Himachal revenue minister

The State Disaster Response Force SDRF would be strengthened to deal with disaster and to efficiently complete rescue and other tasks, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said Friday.Presiding over a review meeting of the SDMA here, the minister said geographical conditions pose a risk of disaster in Himachal Pradesh and the recent monsoon resulted in huge loss of life and property in the state, he said in a statement issued here.The SDRF personnel were being provided modern training to deal with various disasters.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:03 IST
Govt to strengthen SDRF: Himachal revenue minister
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) would be strengthened to deal with disaster and to efficiently complete rescue and other tasks, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said Friday.

Presiding over a review meeting of the SDMA here, the minister said geographical conditions pose a risk of disaster in Himachal Pradesh and the recent monsoon resulted in huge loss of life and property in the state, he said in a statement issued here.

The SDRF personnel were being provided modern training to deal with various disasters. All necessary equipment is being provided to the SDRF jawans for which Rs 12.65 crore has been released, he said, adding that a plan has been made to deploy trained personnel at the time of need.

The relief amount and other benefits being provided to the disaster-affected people in the state were also discussed during the meeting. Negi said so far Rs 227 crore has been distributed under the special disaster relief to the affected families.

He also gave instructions to provide timely benefits to all the affected people.

The jawans should also interact and establish communication with the local people so that in case of risk, the disaster can be dealt with in better coordination. People should also be made aware about taking necessary steps in case of various disasters, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

