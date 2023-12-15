Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:10 IST
Sitharaman slams Cong over Belagavi woman assault incident
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed the Karnataka government over an incident in Belagavi where a woman was assaulted and paraded naked, saying under Congress' rule, there in no justice for SCs and STs. The woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district on December 11 after her son eloped with a girl who was going to get engaged with someone else, according to the Karnataka Police.

''In @INCIndia there is no 'nyay' for the SCs and STs. The recent incident in Belgavi, Karnataka falls in the same category as those repeated atrocities against the Dalits seen till recently in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. For Congress the downtrodden are just a votebank,'' Sitharaman said in a post on X.

The BJP has set up a five-member fact-finding panel in connection with the incident in Belagavi.

Eight people have been arrested and a hunt is on for the eight others allegedly involved in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

