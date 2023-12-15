Left Menu

Telangana CM asks officials to take up police recruitment 'immediately'

The chief minister said appropriate measures should be taken to meet the health, financial and medical needs of Home Guards, it said.Reddy suggested using the services of Home Guards extensively to regulate traffic in Hyderabad.According to another statement, the chief minister said steps should be taken to avoid any trouble to the common people when the CMs convoy moves through busy roads.The number of vehicles in the chief ministers convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:39 IST
Telangana CM asks officials to take up police recruitment 'immediately'
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to take up the police recruitment process immediately in a transparent manner and without any irregularities.

Reddy, who held a meeting with senior officials, also asked them to submit a report on the total recruitment done since the formation of Telangana in 2014, according to a statement.

The police recruitment process should be completed at the earliest, the chief minister said.

He also directed the director general of police to take up the appointment of Home Guards immediately in order to use their services more effectively in the police department.

Home Guard recruitment has not been done for the last seven to eight years, the statement issued on Friday night said. The chief minister said appropriate measures should be taken to meet the health, financial and medical needs of Home Guards, it said.

Reddy suggested using the services of Home Guards extensively to regulate traffic in Hyderabad.

According to another statement, the chief minister said steps should be taken to avoid any trouble to the common people when the CM's convoy moves through busy roads.

The number of vehicles in the chief minister's convoy has already been reduced to nine from 15. Reddy advised police officials to take measures to prevent traffic jams, without stopping vehicular traffic, when he travels by road, as he added that he has to undertake visits at the field level to ascertain the problems being faced by people. In this context, the chief minister asked police officers to come up with suggestions to take steps to avoid any trouble to the people during his travel by roads, it said.

Separately, the chief minister asked officials to organise meetings in towns and villages for two days every month and take appropriate measures to address people's problems promptly.

''The chief minister suggested that officials should work hard to solve the grievances of people with sincerity and fix the time to solve them,'' the statement said.

As the 'Praja Vani' programme of accepting representations from people at the CM's camp office here is receiving an excellent response, Reddy said the number of tables for receiving the complaints should be increased, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023