Kalyan cops question firecracker shop owners over gas canisters

Police in Kalyan in Thane district are checking with local firecracker shops amid media reports that the canister used in the Parliament security breach may have been bought from here, an official said.

He, however, clarified that no one from Delhi police or other agencies probing the incident have contacted Kalyan police.

Senior police officials could not be contacted to confirm the development or to give further details.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting ''tanashahi nahi chalegi'' outside Parliament premises.

All were arrested while the alleged mastermind, Lalit Mohan Jha, surrendered before the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)