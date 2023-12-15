Left Menu

Haryana Police forms SIT to probe alleged attempt to set on fire Bittu Bajrangi's brother

When his condition worsened, he was shifted from Faridabad Civil Hospital to Delhi Safdarjung Hospital, the police added.

Haryana Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attempt to set on fire the brother of Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi, officials said on Friday.

A group of men allegedly poured flammable liquid on Bajrangi's brother Mahesh Panchal and set him on fire here on Wednesday night. He reached home at midnight in a burnt condition, after which his family admitted him to the hospital, the police had said on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aman Yadav will lead the SIT probing the case.

The police said Mahesh's statement has been recorded before the Judicial Magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Panchal sustained 54 per cent burn injuries in the incident. When his condition worsened, he was shifted from Faridabad Civil Hospital to Delhi Safdarjung Hospital, the police added.

Meanwhile, Bajrangi, also the president of cow vigilante group 'Gauraksha Bajrang Force', said he had anticipated that his brother might be attacked. He also expressed fear that he, too, might be attacked.

Bajrangi was arrested in the Nuh violence case and is currently on bail.

