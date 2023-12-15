Two held for trying to extort Rs 15 lakh from fruit merchant

Two men were arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a fruit merchant if he did not pay them Rs 15 lakh, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.

The Mulund-based businessman received an extortion call on December 4, he said.

''He approached Navghar police and lodged a complaint on December 11. One accused was held by the Anti Extortion Cell from Reti Bunder in Dombivali. His questioning led to the arrest of his associate from Mulund,'' the official said.

The two have been handed over to Navghar police, which is probing further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)