UP: Six cops among seven accused declared absconders in farmer's murder case

Seven persons, including six policemen, booked in the murder case of a farmer, were declared absconders on Friday, police said.

Family members of the victim, Santosh Kumar Sharma (46), have claimed that he died after allegedly being beaten up by the staff of the Sardar Nagar outpost here, they added.

Sharma died on November 10 during treatment at a hospital here, following which his kin filed a complaint at the Bhamaura police station here, the police said.

SHO at Fatehganj West police station Dhananjay Pandey, who investigated the case, said all the seven accused, including six police personnel and an ambulance driver, have been declared absconders by the court and further action is underway.

On November 8, the accused policemen had reached the village in search of gamblers in a private ambulance, the deceased's brother Krishna Kumar Sharma said in the complaint.

As the gamblers managed to flee, Santosh who was returning from his farm was asked by the police if he knew the gamblers. When he replied in the negative, the cops allegedly started thrashing him saying he was refusing to cooperate despite having information, the SHO said quoting the complainant.

The police personnel allegedly attacked Santosh fatally on the head with the butts of their rifle. Taking him for dead, the cops ran away and two days later on November 10, Santosh died in the hospital, the complaint added. The post-mortem report revealed that the victim suffered injuries. As soon as the information about Santosh's death and primary cause came to light, the accused policemen were suspended on charges of indiscipline and negligence, the SHO said.

The cops went absconding soon after and the police took non-bailable warrants against the accused from the court On November 23 but to no avail, he added.

SP (Dehat) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said Sub-Inspectors Tinku Kumar and Nepal Singh, constables Deepak, Pushpendra Rana, Manoj, Ankit, and ambulance driver Vijay were declared absconders by the court on Friday.

Notices of attachment of their property in case of non-arrest or non-appearance have also been pasted on the houses of all on the orders of the court, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)