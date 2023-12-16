Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
PTI | Ramallah | Updated: 16-12-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 00:08 IST
The Israeli military says it has mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.
The army's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, says Israeli troops found the hostages on Friday and erroneously identified them as a threat. He said it was not clear if they had escaped their captors or been abandoned.
The deaths occurred in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops have engaged in fierce battles against Hamas militants in recent days.
He said the army expressed "deep sorrow" and was investigating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Gaza City
- Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari
- Israeli
- Shijaiyah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Gaza negotiators try to get Israel, Hamas to agree to extend truce again
Israel, Hamas agree to extend truce for eighth day -WSJ
Hamas releases six Israelis on seventh day of truce deal
WRAPUP 2-Negotiators try to get Israel, Hamas to extend truce again
Israel defence minister Gallant tells Antony Blinken Israel will fight Hamas for as long as it takes