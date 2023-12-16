Left Menu

Israeli armed forces killed 3 hostages by mistake -spokesperson

Updated: 16-12-2023 00:14 IST
The Israeli military mistakingly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is "under review," a military spokesperson said on Friday.

The military said the hostages were killed during combat with militants in Gaza and expressed its condolences to the families while saying there would be "full transparency" in the investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

