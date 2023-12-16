Fire breaks out at market in Bengal's Malda

A fire broke out at a market in West Bengal's Malda on Friday evening, officials said.

The blaze erupted at a shoe shop in Chachol Market around 10 pm, they said.

There was no report of any injury or major damage.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)