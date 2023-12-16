Man dies, brother injured after being stabbed in UP's Bulandshahr
A 24-year-old man died and his brother was injured in a knife attack after an altercation between two parties late Friday evening in this district, police.The incident took place in an area under the Khurja City police station limits.Police have nabbed the main accused.Khurja Circle Officer CO Varun Kumar Singh said one party attacked the other with a knife, resulting in the death of Sameer, while his brother Danish was injured. Necessary legal action will be taken, Singh said.
The incident took place in an area under the Khurja City police station limits.
Police have nabbed the main accused.
Khurja Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh said one party attacked the other with a knife, resulting in the death of Sameer, while his brother Danish was injured. Danish is out of danger and currently undergoing treatment, the CO said.
A case is being registered based on the complaint lodged by Danish. Necessary legal action will be taken, Singh said.
