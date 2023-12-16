Left Menu

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher sentenced on child neglect charge

Calls to the prosecutor to confirm the sentencing and a call to the defense attorney seeking comment were not immediately returned to Reuters. Taylor, 26, whose son shot his teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, previously pleaded guilty to gun charges in a separate federal case and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in November.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 01:20 IST
Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher sentenced on child neglect charge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Virginia mother was sentenced to two years in prison on a state charge of felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son shot and wounded his teacher last January with a gun that she failed to secure properly, local media reported on Friday.

The mother, Deja Taylor, faced up to five years in prison. This sentence is greater than the original plea deal with prosecutors for a reduced sentence to six months. She is also to serve two years probation. Calls to the prosecutor to confirm the sentencing and a call to the defense attorney seeking comment were not immediately returned to Reuters.

Taylor, 26, whose son shot his teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, previously pleaded guilty to gun charges in a separate federal case and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in November. As part of the state plea deal, she can serve her state sentence concurrently. According to police, the boy had taken the 9mm pistol from his mother's purse, hid it in his backpack and took it out while Zwerner was teaching class, firing a single shot through her hand and into her chest.

Zwerner survived the wounds and was hailed as a hero for evacuating students from her classroom. Zwerner's lawyer, who filed a $40 million lawsuit against school administrators on her client's behalf, has said that Richneck Elementary officials had been warned three times the day of the shooting that the boy was armed.

Zwerner has not returned to the classroom, media accounts say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023