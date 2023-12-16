US OKs sale of systems support to Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 01:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 01:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) Life Cycle Support to Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington for an estimated $300 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Command
- Computers
- The U.S. State Department
- Taiwan
- Washington
- Control
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Navy appointed first woman commanding officer in a naval ship: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
Navy appointed first woman commanding officer in naval ship: Navy chief
China's Xi inspected coast guard's command office for East China Sea
INSIGHT-Israel's most wanted: the three Hamas commanders in Gaza it must kill
Navy appoints first woman commanding officer in naval ship