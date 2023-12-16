Left Menu

US OKs sale of systems support to Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington -Pentagon

Updated: 16-12-2023 01:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 01:59 IST
US OKs sale of systems support to Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) Life Cycle Support to Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington for an estimated $300 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.

