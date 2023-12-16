Left Menu

U.S. says Venezuela opposition candidate has appealed public office ban

The embassy, which is based out of Bogota in neighboring Colombia, also did not immediately respond to a request for more information. "We applaud Maria Corina Machado and other candidates for their courage and willingness to appeal their ineligibilities," the embassy said on social media.

U.S. says Venezuela opposition candidate has appealed public office ban

(Adds details, quotes) CARACAS/BOGOTA, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

The U.S. embassy for Venezuela said on Friday that presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado had appealed a ban which bars her from holding public office, applauding her and other opposition candidates for taking the action. The move would mark a change in tact by Machado, who said on Thursday she would not appeal because she has never been officially notified of her ban.

Machado and other prominent opposition figures did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The embassy, which is based out of Bogota in neighboring Colombia, also did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

"We applaud Maria Corina Machado and other candidates for their courage and willingness to appeal their ineligibilities," the embassy said on social media.

