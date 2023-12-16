Left Menu

Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher sentenced on child neglect charge

A Virginia mother was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of felony child neglect after her son shot and wounded his first-grade teacher with an unsecured gun, local media reported on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 02:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 02:37 IST
Mother of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher sentenced on child neglect charge

A Virginia mother was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of felony child neglect after her son shot and wounded his first-grade teacher with an unsecured gun, local media reported on Friday. Judge Christopher Papile of the 7th Circuit Court of Virginia in Newport News also ordered the mother, 26-year-old Deja Taylor, to have no contact with her son, who is now 7, until he is 18, local media NBC affiliate WAVY reported. She must also serve two years of probation.

James Ellenson, a lawyer for Taylor, said that the boy was under the care of Taylor's relatives. Taylor's two-year sentence was greater than the six months called for in a plea deal that she had struck with prosecutors. She had faced up to five years in prison on the neglect charge.

Calls to the prosecutor to confirm the sentencing and a call to the defense attorney seeking comment were not immediately returned to Reuters. Taylor's son shot and seriously wounded his teacher, Abby Zwerner, last January at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

The mother previously pleaded guilty to gun charges in a separate federal case and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison in November. As part of the state plea deal, she can serve her state sentence concurrently. According to police, the boy had taken the 9mm pistol from his mother's purse, hid it in his backpack and took it out while Zwerner was teaching class, firing a single shot through her hand and into her chest.

Zwerner was hailed as a hero for evacuating students from her classroom. Zwerner's lawyer, who filed a $40 million lawsuit against school administrators on her client's behalf, has said that Richneck Elementary officials had been warned three times the day of the shooting that the boy was armed.

Zwerner has not returned to the classroom, media accounts say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023