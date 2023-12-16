Left Menu

Judge says TikTok must turn meeting records over in state attorneys general probe

Updated: 16-12-2023 02:52 IST
A state judge on Friday ordered TikTok to comply with the North Carolina Attorney General's Office's request for records in a multistate investigation into whether the app put young people at risk.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said the attorneys general investigating since 2022 discovered TikTok had an archive of tens of thousands of recorded internal Zoom meetings that the company initially failed to disclose.

The court order requires TikTok to turn over lists of all Zoom recordings that may help the attorneys general in their investigation, Stein said.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

