Ukrainian air defence units engage Russian drones over Kyiv -mayor

Ukrainian air defence units engaged Russian drones over Kyiv late on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Reuters witnesses said explosions resounded in the capital as anti-aircraft units went into operation.

The witnesses said air raid sirens went off on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, but on the opposite bank police warned residents of the air raid alert through loudspeakers.

