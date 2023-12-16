Explosions resound in Kyiv, air defence units engage Russian drones
(Adds details of explosions, anti-aircraft activity) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Explosions resounded through the Ukrainian capital early on Saturday as air defence units engaged Russian drones, Reuters witnesses said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the anti-aircraft units had gone into action as groups of drones flew near the city. There were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage. The witnesses reported a series of loud blasts just after midnight. They said air raid sirens went off on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, but on the opposite bank police warned residents of the air raid alert through loudspeakers.
After an initial set of explosions, air defence units again went into operation on the Dnipro's eastern bank. Klitschko said anti-aircraft activity was focused on the Darnytskyi district east of the river.
