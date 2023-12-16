Left Menu

Eastern Congo ceasefire extended by two weeks -White House

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 04:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 04:34 IST
The parties to a ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to a two-week extension, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Friday.

The ceasefire extension began on Thursday and will continue through Dec. 28, she said.

"The United States ... will continue to use U.S. intelligence and diplomatic resources to monitor compliance to the ceasefire by armed forces and non-state armed groups," she said in a statement.

