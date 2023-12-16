Left Menu

Vaping grows fastest among UK groceries in 2023

Meat-free products were in marked decline, down 34.8 million pounds on a value basis and also down on a volume basis. NIQ also noted that own label sales increased 12.8% as shoppers sought value by trading down from branded items, which are generally more expensive.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 05:31 IST
Vaping grows fastest among UK groceries in 2023
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vaping products were the fastest growing category in UK grocery for the second year running in 2023, while sales of cigarettes, cigars and loose tobacco fell sharply, industry data showed. Britain's government in October proposed banning younger generations from ever buying cigarettes and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it also needed to act on youth vaping.

And on Thursday the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments to treat e-cigarettes in a similar way to tobacco and ban all flavours, threatening the bets tobacco companies have made on smoking alternatives. Vaping products saw growth in value sales in Britain of 897.4 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in 2023, according to the data published on Saturday by market researcher NIQ and The Grocer.

The Lost Mary brand, owned by Chinese vaping firm Heaven Gifts, was the UK's fastest growing product with sales up by 310.6 million pounds on the previous year, the data showed. NIQ said vaping products also saw growth on a volume basis, or the amount people bought, while sales of cigarettes and cigars and loose tobacco were down 849.1 million pounds and 393.1 million pounds respectively on a sales value basis.

Another growth area was in sales of sport and energy drinks, which rose 390.1 million pounds, boosted by the viral success of Prime Hydration, the brand fronted by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul and distributed by Congo Brands. Some of the fastest growing grocery categories in 2023 were as a result of inflation, NIQ said, with value sales of milk, cheese, fresh meat and poultry increasing significantly but masking volume declines.

It said sales of bagged snacks, chocolate and sweet biscuits also declined on a volume basis. Meat-free products were in marked decline, down 34.8 million pounds on a value basis and also down on a volume basis.

NIQ also noted that own label sales increased 12.8% as shoppers sought value by trading down from branded items, which are generally more expensive. ($1 = 0.7831 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023