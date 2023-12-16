US says Hong Kong officials 'disregard' human rights by targeting activists
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 06:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
Hong Kong authorities displayed "disregard for international norms and human rights" with new charges targeting overseas pro-democracy advocates under a China-imposed national security law, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
Hong Kong police on Thursday added five more overseas-based activists to a list of wanted people, offering bounties for information leading to their arrest in a continuing crackdown on dissent under the national security law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- U.S.
- Antony Blinken
- State
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Las Vegas man accused of threats against Jewish U.S. senator and her family is indicted
Russian court extends pre-trial detention of U.S. journalist until Feb. 5
U.S. to impose visa bans soon on Israeli extremist settlers for West Bank violence
Hong Kong journalist group 'deeply concerned' as reporter fails to return from Beijing trip
World News Roundup: U.S. to impose visa bans soon on Israeli extremist settlers for West Bank violence; War resumes in Gaza after truce collapses and more