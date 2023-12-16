Any hostile move against Yemen will have dire consequences -Houthi official on Al Mayadeen TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-12-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 07:46 IST
Any hostile move against Yemen will have dire consequences and great costs, Ali al-Qahoum, member of the Houthi group's Ansarullah politburo, told Al Mayadeen TV late on Friday. "The Houthis will not abandon the Palestinian cause, regardless of any U.S., Israeli, or Western threats," he said, adding that operations against Israel will continue.
Yemen is ready with all defensive options to respond to any American, Israeli or Western hostile moves, he said. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; Editing by Tom Hogue)
