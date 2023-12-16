Any hostile move against Yemen will have dire consequences -Houthi official on Al Mayadeen TV

Any hostile move against Yemen will have dire consequences and great costs, Ali al-Qahoum, a member of the Houthi group's Ansarullah politburo, told Al Mayadeen TV late on Friday.

"The Houthis will not abandon the Palestinian cause, regardless of any U.S., Israeli, or Western threats," he said, adding that operations against Israel will continue. Yemen is ready with all defensive options to respond to any American, Israeli or Western hostile moves, he said.

"Yemen is concerned in protecting international maritime navigation in accordance with international laws and norms," al-Qahoum said. Earlier in the day, the U.S. military said attacks from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck two Liberian-flagged ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, underlining the threat to vessels in shipping lanes being targeted by the Iran-aligned group.

Part of the Iran-aligned "Axis of Resistance", the Houthis have been attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel. The Houthis, who rule much of Yemen, have said they will continue their attacks until Israel stops its offensive in the Gaza Strip. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

