Raghvendra Kumar Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM
- Country:
- India
Raghvendra Kumar Singh, a 1997 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
The order to this effect was issued on Friday night.
As per the government order, Singh will replace Manish Rastogi, a 1994 batch IAS officer. Rastogi was the principal secretary of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Before being appointed to this post, Singh was the principal secretary of the mining department.
Mohan Yadav, MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
