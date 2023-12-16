Prez pays homage to armed forces personnel for 'unparalleled courage' during 1971 Pakistan war
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage to armed forces personnel for displaying ''unparalleled courage'' and achieving a ''historic victory'' during the 1971 war against Pakistan on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.
India's decisive win over Pakistan led to the birth of Bangladesh.
''The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the Bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory,'' Murmu said in a post on X.
Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate the victory, with Pakistan's military surrendering to Indian forces.
