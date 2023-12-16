Left Menu

Tribal singer beaten to death for molesting mentally retarded girl

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 11:47 IST
Tribal singer beaten to death for molesting mentally retarded girl
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old tribal singer was beaten to death for allegedly molesting a mentally retarded girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a police officer said on Saturday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the officer said.

The incident happened at Tatkundo village, some 30 km from the capital city Ranchi on Thursday evening, Mandar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ankita Roy told PTI.

The victim was identified as David Minz, the SDPO said.

Local villagers said Minz used to sing in the Nagpuri language and his several Nagpuri songs were hit on social media platforms.

Mandar police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Yadav told PTI that Minz was beaten to death with sticks on Thursday evening for allegedly molesting a mentally retarded girl in the village.

Minz was brought to Mandar Referral Hospital. After primary treatment, he was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi where he died during treatment, he said.

''Three persons of a family, all relatives of the girl, were involved in the crime and were arrested on complaints of the victim's wife. The three accused were sent to jail on Friday,'' Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

