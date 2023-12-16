Iran executes agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service - official media
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 12:08 IST
An agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service was executed on Saturday in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, the official IRNA news agency reported.
"This person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad," it said.
IRNA did not name the person.
