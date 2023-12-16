Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal to go for 10-day Vipassana session next week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 12:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course next week, officials said on Saturday.

Kejriwal will leave for the course to an undisclosed location on December 19, a day after the winter session of the Delhi Assembly is concluded as per the schedule.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

The chief minister has been practising Vipassana for a long and has been to several places, including Bengaluru and Jaipur, in the past years to practise the ancient meditation system.

Every year, Kejriwal goes for a 10-day Vipassana course and this year he will do so from December 19 to 30, the officials said.

